Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,867 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 327,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $147,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Gartner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,523. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE IT opened at $434.44 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

