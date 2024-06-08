Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $437,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

