Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,458,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,598 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 21.33% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $177,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,585,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,016,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 340,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 189,978 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $45.89 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.