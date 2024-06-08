Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $183,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,959 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,370,000 after buying an additional 654,609 shares during the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,368,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,135,000 after buying an additional 335,992 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

