Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092,458 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 126,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Shell worth $137,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Shell by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $69.45 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $221.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

