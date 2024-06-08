Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $377.54 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,695,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,440 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 9.90% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $377,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

