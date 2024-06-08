Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,800,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $310,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FAST opened at $63.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.02. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

