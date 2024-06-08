Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Automatic Data Processing worth $319,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 586.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after buying an additional 59,221 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 238,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after buying an additional 168,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 801.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after buying an additional 54,823 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $252.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

