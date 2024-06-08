Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 332,558 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 332,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $169,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $309,496,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 597.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,385,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,871,000 after purchasing an additional 475,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $295,440,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.5 %

ACGL opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

