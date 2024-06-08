Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,885 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,063,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF worth $134,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSUS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,125,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,677,000 after buying an additional 726,633 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,970,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 295,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after buying an additional 20,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GSUS opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

