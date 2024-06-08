Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 96,079 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,004,601 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 96,079 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of QUALCOMM worth $289,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 36,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,020 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,522,000 after buying an additional 170,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $206.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.44 and its 200 day moving average is $160.74. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $217.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

