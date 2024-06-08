Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.18% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $300,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.34 and its 200 day moving average is $101.68. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

