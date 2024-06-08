Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 104.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 227,109 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.28% of Veeva Systems worth $85,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,479,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,868 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 329,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

VEEV traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,411. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.98. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.