Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 315.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,419 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.21% of Mueller Industries worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MLI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.33. 495,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,600. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $60.31.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

