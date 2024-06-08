Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,717 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.29% of Entergy worth $61,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,782,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $127,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 1.3 %

ETR stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.47. 1,947,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,016. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $114.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.72.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Entergy’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.