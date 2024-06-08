Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Walt Disney by 653.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 805,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $65,256,000 after purchasing an additional 698,246 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 592,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $46,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,626. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.71. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

