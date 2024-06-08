Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $535,287,000 after buying an additional 2,023,263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $129,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,305 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,288,000 after purchasing an additional 776,107 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,424,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $529,997,000 after purchasing an additional 733,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $968,410,000 after purchasing an additional 659,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.00. 4,375,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,935. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.35.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

