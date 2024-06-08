Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 50,474 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 252.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,474 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,112,000 after buying an additional 32,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Down 2.3 %

FN traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,364. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $111.05 and a 12 month high of $250.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fabrinet

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.