Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 811,976 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811,976 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Hess Midstream worth $56,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HESM traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 118.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HESM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $340,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

