Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 258,824 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 258,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.86% of Eagle Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 49.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 5,260 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,293.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,082 shares of company stock valued at $131,313. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. 207,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $523.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

