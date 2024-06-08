Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $59,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.2% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 64,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.64. 3,209,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.99 and its 200-day moving average is $150.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.58 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

