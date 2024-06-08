Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 114,813 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,813 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.28% of Nexstar Media Group worth $14,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.47. 195,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,900. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at $873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $244,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,525 shares in the company, valued at $751,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

