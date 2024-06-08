Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 421,096 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 421,096 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $73,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 46,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 708,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 303,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 141,645 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. 2,994,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,151. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

