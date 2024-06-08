Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,783 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 453,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after buying an additional 223,654 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 40,342 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 804,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after buying an additional 43,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,491,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,422. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

