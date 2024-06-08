Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives C$9.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQX. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Lenard Boggio sold 52,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total value of C$401,886.42.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

