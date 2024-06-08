ERC20 (ERC20) 24-Hour Volume Tops $21,831.32

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $255.31 million and approximately $21,831.32 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00010831 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,440.63 or 0.99978705 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012359 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00097256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.1979395 USD and is up 33.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $21,929.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

