ERC20 (ERC20) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $253.25 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $253.25 million and $19,835.25 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010608 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,299.73 or 1.00020105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012329 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001057 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00095763 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.1979395 USD and is up 33.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $21,929.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

