ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $801.99

Shares of ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 801.99 ($10.28) and traded as high as GBX 829.10 ($10.62). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation shares last traded at GBX 829.10 ($10.62), with a volume of 501 shares.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 822.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 802.93.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.