Evercore ISI Boosts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $22.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.69.

NYSE:HPE opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $20.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

