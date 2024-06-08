Everscale (EVER) Price Hits $0.0535 on Top Exchanges

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $105.30 million and approximately $312,302.97 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,113,512,219 coins and its circulating supply is 1,968,419,433 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

