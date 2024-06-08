EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of EVgo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. EVgo has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $616.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan bought 125,000 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in EVgo by 323.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,839 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in EVgo by 1,862.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 232,250 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

