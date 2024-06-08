Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 48,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 439,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Exicure Trading Down 16.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

