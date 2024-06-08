Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 112.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,414 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,464 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,755 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 52,716.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.