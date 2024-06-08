EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Major Shareholder Michael D. Farkas Acquires 5,000 Shares

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Michael D. Farkas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,239,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,421.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EZFill Stock Performance

Shares of EZFL stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. EZFill Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.04.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. EZFill had a negative return on equity of 1,135.13% and a negative net margin of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

