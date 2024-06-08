FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Trading Down 1%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 16,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 26,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FAT Brands Inc. will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.
