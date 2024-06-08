Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $0.94 on Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $15.33 million and approximately $33,307.53 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00010894 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,324.72 or 1.00010018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012279 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00096570 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,225,620 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,225,619.94479352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94584638 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $36,531.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

