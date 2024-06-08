Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.83 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $193.56 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00046449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00015733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

