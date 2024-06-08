Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $219.99

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.99 ($2.82) and traded as high as GBX 222.50 ($2.85). Fidelity China Special shares last traded at GBX 221 ($2.83), with a volume of 922,740 shares trading hands.

Fidelity China Special Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,380.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 220.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 206.88.

Fidelity China Special Company Profile

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

