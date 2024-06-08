Finning International (TSE:FTT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.86

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.86 and traded as high as C$41.75. Finning International shares last traded at C$41.45, with a volume of 293,333 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.13.

Finning International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.89.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.18 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$42.55 per share, with a total value of C$425,500.00. In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$42.55 per share, with a total value of C$425,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total transaction of C$30,803.50. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $776,490 and sold 5,320 shares valued at $230,530. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

