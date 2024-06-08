Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Trading Down 0.7%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.45. 13,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 8,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

