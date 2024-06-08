First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stake Lifted by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem comprises about 2.8% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,704,000 after buying an additional 1,449,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,418,000 after buying an additional 620,682 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,828,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,547,000 after buying an additional 286,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,224,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,476,000 after buying an additional 87,039 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 74.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

