First National Bank of Omaha Acquires New Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after buying an additional 251,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $9,190,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 185,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,808 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $46.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $923.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.75. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

