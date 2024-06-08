First National Bank of Omaha Has $232,000 Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

