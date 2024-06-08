FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Receives $4.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FiscalNote

FiscalNote Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOTE opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $153.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.41. FiscalNote has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.89 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 141.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FiscalNote will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FiscalNote

In other FiscalNote news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 31,431 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $37,402.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,777,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,305.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 56,062 shares of company stock worth $70,670 over the last three months. 47.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FiscalNote

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 2,632.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 290,471 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 54,494 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FiscalNote Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.