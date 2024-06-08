Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $83.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.50.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIVN
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Five9
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Five9 Stock Performance
Shares of FIVN opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.32. Five9 has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $92.40.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Five9
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.