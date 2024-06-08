Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 1,282 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

