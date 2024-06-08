Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 1,282 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
Fletcher Building Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.
About Fletcher Building
Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fletcher Building
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.