FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Down 1.9%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.83 and last traded at $40.86. 498,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 735,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GUNR. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,174,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,238,000 after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,612,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 307,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the period.

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

