Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 0.2 %
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $107.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.
About Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
