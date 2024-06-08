Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Stock Price Up 0.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as 4.94 and last traded at 4.92. 33,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 89,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%.

Fortitude Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of 4.98 and a 200-day moving average of 5.35.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

