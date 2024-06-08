Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 288 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $4,186,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,314. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.73 and a 200 day moving average of $119.00. The stock has a market cap of $641.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $143.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.